Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $254,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $934.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.