Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 73,213 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 944.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 126,161 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SUPN opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.