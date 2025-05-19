HC Wainwright Forecasts Edap Tms’ Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2029 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edap Tms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

