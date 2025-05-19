Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.2%

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

