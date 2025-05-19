Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

