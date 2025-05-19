Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Inseego worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Inseego by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 61,623 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6,510.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Inseego had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

