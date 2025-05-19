Integra Resources FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cormark

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Integra Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,962 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,699,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

