Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Integral Ad Science worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,222 shares of company stock valued at $636,252. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.