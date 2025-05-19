Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,874 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,713 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.