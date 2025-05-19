InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 204,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 93,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76.
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
