iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

