iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Position Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $91.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.