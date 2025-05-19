iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.