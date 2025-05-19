iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 153,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,489,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

