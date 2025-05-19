Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Jackson Financial worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $98,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

