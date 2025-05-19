Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Autohome by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Autohome Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.02.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

