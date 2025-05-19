Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 802.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $960.41 million, a P/E ratio of -524.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

