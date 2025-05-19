J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Position Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.40 and a 1-year high of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.