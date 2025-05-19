Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laird Superfood

In related news, CEO Jason D. Vieth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 684,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,283.53. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LSF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

