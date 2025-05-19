Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 452,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,733,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

