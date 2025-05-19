Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,918.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,824.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,793.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

