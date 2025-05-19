MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 598,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $496,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,758. The trade was a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg acquired 5,348 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,518.41. This represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock worth $905,556. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

