Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,839 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,092,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $13.54 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

