Mizuho Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $160.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BABA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BABA opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,914,000. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

