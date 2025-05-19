Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after buying an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 537,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 109,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.7%

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,178.40. This represents a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $914,076. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.