Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 46.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $457.00 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.