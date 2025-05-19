National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:WDO FY2027 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

WDO stock opened at C$16.81 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total value of C$128,193.84. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

