National Bank Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for CAE

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

