National Bank Financial Raises Earnings Estimates for Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.08.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a one year low of C$35.33 and a one year high of C$47.90.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.