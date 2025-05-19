NICE’s (NICE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.92.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. NICE has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $202.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $313,808,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 12.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,766,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,306,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NICE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,941,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,008,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

