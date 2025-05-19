Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,519 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 64,268 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

