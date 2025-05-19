Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.8%

BZH opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a market cap of $686.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Kelley III acquired 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,215.50. The trade was a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

