NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NovoCure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,442,000 after purchasing an additional 951,141 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,464,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $16,317,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,503,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after buying an additional 360,841 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NovoCure Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

