Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paysign were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paysign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paysign by 164.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth about $16,946,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paysign

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,936,886 shares in the company, valued at $24,397,698.78. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $195.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

