POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $3,801,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 254,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $44.30 on Monday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

