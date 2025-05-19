Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.