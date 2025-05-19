Q1 Earnings Forecast for LXEO Issued By HC Wainwright

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LXEO. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.19).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

