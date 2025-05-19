Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Q2 worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Q2 by 104.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Q2 by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $36,881.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,429,168.90. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,255 shares of company stock worth $14,890,846 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Q2 Stock Up 0.8%

QTWO stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

