Q3 EPS Estimates for Walmart Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $98.26 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

