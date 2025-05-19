Q4 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Cut by Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $164.03 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total value of $5,802,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,974.99. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. This represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

