Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.38.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $531.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

