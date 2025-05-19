Raymond James Predicts Integra Resources FY2026 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.49 on Monday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $13,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,962 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,699,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

