Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,663 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

RXRX opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

