Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

