Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $21.44 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

