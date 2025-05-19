Scotiabank Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CAE Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 398,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 231,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.