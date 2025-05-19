Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seaboard Price Performance
Seaboard stock opened at $2,474.82 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,365.00 and a one year high of $3,411.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,601.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,679.79. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.36.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
