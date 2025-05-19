Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

