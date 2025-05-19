Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.61. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at $38,636,307.40. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,632,116 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,182. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.