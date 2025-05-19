SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $98.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

